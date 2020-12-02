On behalf of the Yes For Green Valley Fire Political Action Committee, we would like to thank the voters in the Green Valley Fire District for their overwhelming support of Proposition 485.
The $13 million bond will be used to help build a new fire station, help improve firefighter safety and security, renovate existing facility, retire long-term debt obligation, and replace an aging ladder fire truck. Arizona state law requires these funds be used only as identified within the call for the election.
Historically, Green Valley Fire has demonstrated responsible financial stewardship. With over 80% of the voters approving Proposition 485, we are humbled and thankful for their continued support. We promise to strive to provide the best fire and paramedic services to our residents.
We recognize many of our local businesses will be impacted the most. We encourage our residents to support and shop our local businesses as much as possible.
No taxpayer funds or services were utilized for the Yes for Green Valley Fire campaign. You can find bond information at https://gvfire.org/bond-election-information/
Kevin McNichols
Nancy Schuster
Thomas Beckel
Paul Ulan