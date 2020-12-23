Thank you, editor Dan Shearer, for the article “These three are GVR’s big issue” in the Dec. 20 Green Valley News. We members of GVR have known for months that the leadership of the GVR Board was disregarding the GVR by-laws, procedures and state law.
What’s really bad is that the majority vote on the board has done nothing to stop this illegal activity. Action should be taken immediately by the board to remove the three named board members from their appointed positions and fire the attorney for the board. We need to get members elected to the board who will really represent all members.
Duane Huckleberry, Green Valley