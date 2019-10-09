In his Sept. 29 comment, John Fanning claims the Democrats are attempting to inhibit our basic right to vote when actually it’s the Republicans who have been doing this for several years (“Reliving history,” Page A6).
Many Republican states have purged millions from voter rolls, closed polling places and made it difficult to register to vote, mostly in minority and Democratic districts. In addition, Republican gerrymandering has taken representation from many minority communities.
In early September, North Carolina’s state court ruled that years of Republican “extreme partisan gerrymandering” violated the state’s Constitution. This certainly could apply to several other states, as well.
The impeachment inquiry recently begun by the Congressional Democrats has nothing to do with the campaign or the election. It has to do with a whistleblower complaint regarding violations of the Constitution by the president. (In addition, the Congressional Democrats have been working to address our problems by submitting almost 400 laws. Mitch McConnell has vowed not to allow the Senate to vote on them.)
The impeachment would not take away your right to vote. There will be a Republican candidate in the election — hopefully, a qualified person, unlike the one we have now.
Deborah Cox, Green Valley