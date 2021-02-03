Most Americans, and especially those in the Republican Party, were surprised to learn in the last several weeks that big tech companies such as Google, Facebook, and Twitter could block and even bar certain users of their social networks from posting their thoughts and comments.
Sounds like an effort to block free speech, doesn’t it?
Well, turns out those companies have the federal government’s permission and the its laws behind them in the form of Section 230(c)(2), of the federal 1996 Communications Decency Act, which provides that No provider of interactive computer service shall be liable on account of any action taken in good faith to restrict access to material that the provider considers obscene, lewd, lascivious, filthy, excessively violent, harassing, or otherwise objectionable, whether or not that content is constitutionally protected.
Those big tech companies, and others, take this federal provision as a license to censor with impunity; even blocking former President Trump’s use of their platforms and his social comments.
A suggested remedy to the big tech companies unlimited power over social media: State legislatures will have to step up and adopt state civil rights statutes protecting their citizens’ free speech exercise from being denied by big tech and Section 230 does not bar such state action. This action has already started in several states legislatures. If concerned, contact your local state legislator and demand action.
Bobby Wilson, Green Valley