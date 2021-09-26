Isolated thunderstorms this morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 79F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
Tonight
Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds light and variable.
If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
In 2009 we needed to bail out Chrysler and GM. The effect of the bankruptcy of the two auto giants would have been catastrophic for the American economy. Think about it. Not only would all the employees be out of work but all the companies that supply these companies would be affected as well as the restaurants, bars, food stores, etc.; unemployment would skyrocket and doom the Obama administration.
Some called Sen. Mitch McConnell the “Senator from Toyota,” feeling that since Toyota was very big in Kentucky he was favoring his home state. But I feel that was not the case. He simply was fulfilling his stated policy of doing anything he could to make sure that Obama was a one-term president.
Fortunately, both presidents Bush were in favor of the bail outs, so it passed. Now our Senator from Toyota is trying to make sure that the debt limit isn’t raised. Once again, a prescription for disaster for our economy.