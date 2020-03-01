I recently had the misfortune of falling while in my backyard. Realizing I couldn’t get up, I started calling for help. I had the good fortune of neighbors hearing me and calling 911.
I also had the good fortune of being taken to Santa Cruz Valley Regional Hospital. I am so thankful for the surgeon, the nurses, the techs, the rehab personnel and the volunteers. I couldn’t have asked for any better treatment.
We are so blessed to have this hospital in our community. My gratitude and thanks to all who helped me during my stay.
Paula Elder, Green Valley