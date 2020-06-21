On June 14, the Green Valley News published a most thought-provoking letter by David Cashion. This letter warns us of the threat posed by “anti-bully campaigns” and the “left’s narratives.” Sounds quite ominous. The letter exhorts us to push back and refuse to kneel, though to whom is not made clear.
What does this attempt to teach us? Some possibilities: Anti-bully campaigns lead to the decline of society. Do we take this a step further and find that bullying actually benefits society? Perhaps it toughens boys and makes them into men. Maybe it even makes girls into men. Descriptions of the long-term suffering and psychological harm caused by bullying must be part of that left-wing narrative.
Another part of the lefty narrative: the killing of an unarmed and subdued black man over a period of nearly nine minutes by a white cop who taunted him as three of his colleagues looked on is cold-blooded murder. Quite a bleeding heart reaction. Don’t the lefties understand that the police must maintain order?
Although Mr. Cashion does not explicitly describe his own narrative, I would guess that it does not look benignly on people of certain races, ethnicities and sexual orientations.
It’s OK to deny them jobs, education, healthcare and safe places to live.
It’s OK for the police to harass and brutalize them.
It’s OK for the legal system – prosecutors and courts – to treat people on these grounds.
It is necessary to suppress them before they takeover.
We’ve heard this for decades from white men who feel aggrieved and threatened by the country’s changing demographics and culture. Limbaugh and Fox News make their money by loudly fueling your anger and selling a narrative that repeatedly tells you how someone is taking advantage of you and denying you your their rightful place in America.
People who embrace this narrative believe that the government has rigged the game in favor of anyone who is not a white male. Reverse discrimination holds you down. You do not have the wealth and success you deserve because the government took what was rightfully yours and gave it to people who lack your strength, discipline and moral rectitude. Yet you dare to criticize others as snowflakes and victims? This is a narrative of victimhood. You who had the most privileges and advantages have twisted the story around and become angry, bitter victims.
You thought you had a president who felt your pain and your anger. He’d put you back where you belong. He’s a belligerent man, a bully. That’s OK because you believe that bullying and belligerence show strength and determination. They don’t, but you don’t get that.
Even with your president, you feel as oppressed and angry as ever. How can this be? Ah, the lefties and their deep state allies have prevented him from making the changes you had hoped for. What’s left but to continue on your trajectory of anger and hatred?
Fred D’Angelo, Green Valley