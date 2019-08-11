Well it was certainly no surprise reading the editorial page of Aug. 7 concerning the recent mass shootings.
All the talking heads, pundits, political wannabees and Demsoc media outlets and rags jumping on the bandwagon blaming guns, the NRA and even the president for the actions of the two mass murderers last weekend.
Immediately, though, the DNC started fundraising under the cover of the Mark Kelly and Gabby Giffords PAC. Do you Demsocs have no shame?
It’s time for a reality check. Everyone is wringing their hands wanting to know why these young men between the ages of 16-26 are doing this; whom do we blame? The parents of these monsters are to blame. You as parents failed to nurture them and inculcate good, solid, time-tested and true values into your children. You were grossly negligent! You failed not only your children, but yourselves, your family, your community and your country.
It’s time to stop blaming the American patriots and the world’s premier civil rights organization for the shortcomings of the failed social experiments continually perpetrated by the Demsocs and their ilk.
Thomas Donohue, Green Valley