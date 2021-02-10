Watching the ads around the Super Bowl and half-time entertainment, I was struck by the huge push for blacks in our society.
Over many years, I thought we were gradually making gains in racial relations in America despite the continual efforts by some political entities to keep our races divided. This new push for “black recognition,” I’m afraid, will have an opposite effect — which of course plays right into the hands of the political racial-strategists.
We do not have “systemic racism” in this country. The vast majority of Americans, as do I, treat people according to their character, honesty and appeal as a person. This country is in dire straits; we need all Americans to pull together, get this country going again. Forget the political and media attempts at tearing us apart.
Our history, some of it regrettable, and a huge part of our culture (by which we learn) is being eradicated. We need this history, with all its mistakes, to make us better Americans. Despite our conniving political/media hacks, we as individual Americans, must continue treating Americans of any race, religion or color as fellow countrymen.
I grew up in South Chicago; the N-word was common. My maturing and education was the U.S. Navy. When in Vietnam, I didn’t care what color the guy was who fed me ammo or pulled our wounded out. Hey, folks, we are Americans!
Scott Anderson
Green Valley