WE THE PEOPLE — The most powerful words in the history of The United States of America. WE THE PEOPLE, the first words of the Constitution, the document that lays the framework wherein WE THE PEOPLE have the right to select those who will represent us in all forms of government
On November 3, 2020, WE THE PEOPLE will vote for our choices of persons who will lead us at the national, state and local levels. There are those who say, “why should I vote, or my vote doesn’t count anyway.”
However, it has been noted that a change of fewer than five votes per precinct could have changed the outcome of several races in the 2016 election. Consequently, it is not only our right to vote for the persons of our choice, it is our responsibility to do so.
WE THE PEOPLE have the opportunity to affect our nation, state and community in a peaceful and organized manner, which is not available to many parts of the world.
You and I are WE THE PEOPLE. Our voice is the ballot. We are free to vote for whomever we choose without fear of reprisal. We cannot be bullied, coerced or threatened into voting a particular way. Our right and responsibility is to vote. I will, will you?
Andrew Miller, Green Valley