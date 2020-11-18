In the fourth year of President Trump’s leadership, America has again reached astronomical heights with the stellar return of our nation’s space program. It has been 11 years since NASA successfully launched astronauts into space from U.S. soil, as was recently witnessed.
Trump has ended our generations of dependence on foreign oil imports. Now every American is enjoying two-dollar gasoline at the pumps and record prosperity while our nation’s stock market continues soaring to near record heights.
The Biden administration will be hard-pressed to maintain the pace that we are enjoying under president Trump’s leadership. All citizens wish him good luck at filling these large shoes.
Robert Doss, Green Valley