I looked up and the world had changed (“The easy life,” March 7, Page A7).
Seems like just yesterday I could figure things out with a little time and a bit of effort. Now, my “apps”’do it all for me!
I can tweet, text, e-mail, blog, Facebook and the days just seem to rush by.
Where has the time gone? They say the world has changed but I am too wrapped up in checking my selfies and trying to keep up to date with what my relatives, friends, co-workers, fellow game players and all of my latest downloaded tunes.
My only source of “news” comes from the Internet. I live and die by “posts” to various social media outlets. No time for reading books....just too busy tapping out another epistle!
You say there was a wonderfully colorful sunset this evening. I didn’t get a chance to see it because I was responding to the 98th message that came in on what I used to call my “phone.”
I do seem to have mastered driving and texting, but sometimes I do miss a letter because I have to look up every so often to make sure I’m still on the road. Bummer!
I’m getting carpal tunnel syndrome from all of this non-stop texting.
Must go for now. I have to recharge my cell-phone battery.
Call me...better yet, text, tweet, twitter, e-mail, blog or Facebook me. I’m always available!
Jerry Marrion, Green Valley