The Democrats have decided to start an impeachment inquiry about President Trump because he asked the president of Ukraine to look into potential corruption by Joe Biden’s son.
This, apparently, triggered a constitutional crisis. Yet, in May, CNN reported that Sens. Robert Menendez (D-NJ), Richard Durbin (D-Ill.), and Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-Vermont) wrote a letter to Ukraine’s prosecutor general, implying that their support for U.S. assistance to Ukraine was at stake because four investigations that were “critical” to the Mueller investigation were being closed.
So, it is OK for United States senators to blackmail the Ukraine, but it is an impeachable offense for President Trump to ask for an investigation into the firing of a Ukrainian prosecutor at the request of Vice President Biden.
What about the Bidens? Hunter Biden was appointed to the board of a Ukrainian energy company at a salary of $600,000 per year. He had no experience in energy or in Ukrainian politics. However, his father was the vice president. Joe Biden claims no knowledge, saying he never spoke to his son about this. Yet, in an interview with the New Yorker, Hunter Biden stated that his father expressed concerns about the position. So, when Joe Biden pressured the Ukrainian government to fire the prosecutor that was investigating his son, while he was vice president, he had full knowledge of the “sweetheart” deal.
Why is it that the government cannot investigate corruption at the highest levels? If there is no problem, the investigation will absolve everyone. Isn’t this what the Democrats keep saying about President Trump? We need to investigate to find out all the facts? Yet, when the investigation turns on the Obama administration, suddenly there is “nothing to see.”
Let’s have an investigation and inquiry into the Obama Administration and Joe Biden’s use of office to put money into his son’s account, and let’s have it at the same level as the Mueller inquiry.
Ray Trombino, Sahuarita