Unfortunately, most Americans are not willing to look deeper into the policies of the Biden/Harris campaign beyond what they are being told on the liberal news networks.
They don’t want us to know what they are planning to do to our country if elected. If you want higher taxes, open borders, mandated government health care, a kiss and a nod to China so they can once again steal our intellectual property and kill us economically through one-sided trade deals, then vote for Biden. If you want more government gun restrictions, mandated COVID-19 lockdowns which kill our economy, and an end to fracking and energy independence, then vote for Biden. If you want continued calls for police defunding and tax payer funded late-term abortions, again vote for Biden.
Packing the court and ending the filibuster will effectively turn this country into a one-party government. Joe Biden has been in Washington D.C. for almost half a century and I bet most people could not name one thing that he has done in that time. Don’t look at personalities, look at policies! In the meantime, enjoy your low gasoline prices!
Ms. L. Friedman, Green Valley