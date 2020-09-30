When I read Kristine Toliver’s letter I thought she was writing about Democrats until I read the last paragraph (“Not what we need,” Sept. 27).

Might as well say anybody but Trump and Biden, because a vote for Biden will result in someone else in control of the country. No guarantee of who that will be.

I saw a statement by Wayne Root: “Biden is just a placeholder, a brand name at the top of the ticket to scam voters.”

He has great PR people, but what you see is not what you’ll get.

Eileen MacLaren, Green Valley

