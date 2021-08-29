If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
The U.S. Embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan, has stated that the withdrawal of Americans and Afghanis with the proper documentation will be first come, first served.
Also people going to the airport should expect a significant time to wait for space available.
The embassy’s website reads, “The U.S. Government cannot ensure safe passage to the Hamid Karzai International Airport.” The White House’s best guess of self-identified numbers of Americans is about 11,000. White Press Secretary Jen Psaki, when asked whether Americans should be prioritized fro evacuation, replied, “We are prioritizing a number of groups.”
Since when don’t we take care of our own citizens first? The president should have come back from his vacation permanently. I see why his handlers kept him mostly out of sight. He is an embarrassment to the United States. He never contacted any of our allies about the withdrawal or even gave them the withdrawal date. The Taliban has it. At least France got their citizens out in the first few days.
Thomas Sowell said, “It is usually futile to try to talk facts and analysis to people who are enjoying a sense of moral superiority in their ignorance.” That is where we are in this country thanks to the socialist Democratic Party. The USA is speeding downhill so fast toward full socialism it is frightful. We have an incompetent individual voted into the presidency due only to the total hatred of one man, Donald Trump.
Biden claimed that the buck stops at his desk. You sir, are no Harry Truman.