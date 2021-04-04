The Biden administration constantly lectures us on how we must listen to the the “experts” when it comes to COVID-19. We’re not supposed to pay attention to the numerous contradictions the “experts” have presented to us over the past year. We are expected to abide by the current, ever changing, recommendations passed down to us by the “experts.”
Border security is an entirely different matter. The Biden administration expects us to ignore the experts. They have even gone so far as to put a gag order on Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) agents. Biden banned the media from illegal alien holding areas. Thousands of illegal aliens are being allowed into the country without coronavirus tests, and some without even being given court dates.
Local law enforcement, state law enforcement, CBP, ICE are fully aware of the fact that Biden has created an unsustainable mess at the southern border. Yet, the Biden administration ignores them and tries to silence their opinions.
We’ve seen policy blunders before from Republican and Democratic presidents before. We have not seen a boondoggle of this magnitude. Catastrophic results are pretty much certain if the Biden administration doesn’t immediately reverse course.
Jim Stone
Green Valley