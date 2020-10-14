Perhaps if Joe Biden had listened to the scientists and experts, like he claims he will do as president, and had not politicized the issue of Mine-Resistant Ambush-Protected vehicles (MRAPs), he might not have wasted so much money creating his MRAP boondoggle.
Money that could have been put to a far better use like purchasing body armor, aerial drones and other technologies that could more effectively ensure the safety of our military personnel when they are sent into harm’s way.
Monica Archer, Green Valley