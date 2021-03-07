Joe Biden’s immigration policies will have a disastrous effect on America’s ability to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Last Thursday, the first batch of border crossers were placed on buses and released into various metropolitan cities in this country, 108 of which tested positive for the virus.
The Biden administration released these people knowing full well that about 75 percent of the population has yet to be vaccinated.
The president then had the temerity to accuse the governors of Texas and Mississippi of “Neanderthal thinking” for lifting their mask mandates when 19 other states never even had one.
The Biden administration insists we do not have a crisis at the border, merely a challenge.
Remember, this pandemic started with one case and we have an estimated 117,000 more immigrants on the way this yer, and who knows how many will test positive. I don’t and Joe doesn’t either.
Ron Ellis, Green Valley