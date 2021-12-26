If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
Once again, the Green Valley News has printed the gripes of GVR Board member Bart Hillyer (“GVR is the gift that keeps on giving,” Dec. 15, Page A6).
Hillyer understands Board member protocol and GVR’s Code of Conduct, yet believes that the rules don’t apply to him, and incessantly whines like a spoiled toddler, trying to turn efforts to move him toward GVR’s stated professional behavior standards into an egregious event.
What’s most surprising isn’t Hillyer’s adolescent behavior; it’s that the GV News keeps publishing Hillyer’s tantrums. Are these really newsworthy? Why does our local paper publish this nonsense in lieu of stories that matter?
Is it because constantly degrading GVR sells papers? Possibly. Creating unnecessary wedge issues causes negative emotions, which may motivate readership. More likely, is that the GV News, and in particular its editor, Dan Shearer, strongly dislike GVR and are happy to publish anything which may work to tarnish GVR’s reputation. Shearer publishes many of his own pieces attacking GVR, although why Shearer wants to see GVR fail remains a mystery.
As the campaign season for GVR’s Board of Directors heats up, readers of the GV News can expect many more negative pieces attacking GVR. As for basic standards of journalism? Hard to find in Green Valley.
