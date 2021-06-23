Beware of those persons who hide behind the Bible and the flag. They will use the symbols of religion and democracy to weaken both.
Hats and signs that say “Guns & Jesus” or “Guns, God & Trump”? Really? Large flags flying…the bigger the better with calls of “USA.”
Behind those symbols is the agenda to suppress voter rights, women’s rights, to overthrow the election and weaken our Constitution, even to their own detriment. Why do you think? You answer that question.
Those flags are waving: on trucks, on corners, at houses and in your face. They are big… easier to hide behind.
Rozanne Plotnik
Green Valley