The fact checker staff of The Washington Post newspaper has put together a book on the President’s falsehoods, misleading claims and flat-out lies.
Here are two paragraphs from the introduction to the book, “Donald Trump and His Assault on Truth”:
“And then there’s Donald Trump, the most mendacious president in U.S. history. He almost never expresses regret. He’s not known for one big lie – just a constant stream of exaggerated, invented, boastful, purposely outrageous, spiteful, inconsistent, dubious and false claims.
“From the start of Trump’s presidency, the Washington Post fact checker team has catalogued every false or misleading statement he has made. As of Jan. 20, 2020, three years after took the oath of office, the count stood at 16,241.”
One of the many scary things about this dishonesty is that he intensifies his false or misleading rhetoric in the month of October. For the last two years, he has made false or misleading statements well over 1,000 times in October alone. Be wary of this coming October. He could break all records, the month before this hugely important Presidential election.
Please vote for humanity on this Nov. 3.
Ray Soper, Green Valley