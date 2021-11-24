If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
Regarding Sunday’s political cartoon showing workers drilling through a mountain of debt on the Infrastructure Project. Take the number three hundred million. That’s 300,000,000. Now multiply it times 365, the number of days in a year. You get 109,500,000,000. Now multiply that times 20. That comes to 2,190,000,000,000.
In words, that’s 2.19 trillion. That’s 23,804 times the number of miles from here to the sun!
That’s how many dollars the US government spent on the deadly and destructive war in Afghanistan. Three hundred million dollars a day, for 20 years!
I don’t care how much the president’s Build Back Better or infrastructure plans cost! It was morally wrong of our government to fund that war for 20 years when we have staggering structural and social needs in our own country.
We need to stop feeding our ugly and insatiable war machine and spend money on the people—for infrastructure, parental leave, pre-K education, and more! They owe it to us!
