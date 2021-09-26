Isolated thunderstorms this morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 79F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
Tonight
Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds light and variable.
If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
We’ve lived in beautiful Green Valley for over 20 years. We have loved the small community, nice camaraderie we found to be abundant, making lifelong friends among the population of repositioned folks who’ve found their way here.
However, life in Green Valley in the past 18 months has changed dramatically and is now often a place of fear, where we are afraid to co-mingle with our neighbors. Of course, I’m talking about the COVID pandemic, which has created worldwide tragedy.
While nearly 80% of our neighbors are at least partially vaccinated, others choose what they call “their constitutional choice” to avoid the vaccine. Recently, we are seeing the results of such obstinance. Several cases of the virus have been reported by the vaccinated and unvaccinated community members.
One of the venues for this community spread is GVR facilities. Research shows that breakthrough COVID cases are almost entirely caused by the unvaccinated because the viral load in the vaccinated is so low and weak that spreading to others is almost impossible.
When will the 80% of us stand united to mandate protections by GVR, local restaurants and businesses so that it is safe for us to go out of our homes? Why should we be subjected to a life-threatening illness just because some here are so ill-informed and stubborn. Nationally companies are beginning to mandate vaccinations among their workforce. Airlines are mandating masks, and some, even proof of vaccination. Theaters, so wisely, are doing the same.
When will GVR step up to protect the rights of the sensible, and often the most vulnerable? When will Green Valley once again offer the better living we found when we moved here?