My husband and I hike Madera Canyon often. Last week was our first time back to hiking there after having been gone for a few months. We were happily surprised to see that, in our absence, the much-hiked Josephine trail (Old Baldy) had received a lot of maintenance.
Acknowledging the amount of sweat, aching backs and sore muscles that the new drainage ditches and rock steps represent, we want to express our thanks to the appropriate people. We can’t thank you enough!
Deanne and Bill Lesley, Green Valley