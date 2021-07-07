What a wonderful experience seeing the American flag lining both sides of La Canada on the 4th of July. Those flags are symbols of our democracy and our multi-cultural heritage. The aura around them is totally different from the one surrounding American flags being misused by anti-democratic and anti-inclusive people who worship one egocentric man. The flags waved by the latter have been dirtied.
Thank goodness the American flag can still wave at places where it stands for our wonderful traditional values.
William G. Smith
Green Valley