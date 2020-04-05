In these challenging times, let us remember to be patient with everyone. Courtesy clerks at Fry’s, Safeway, banking staff at drive-throughs, fast-food drive-through, pharmacy clerks — remember, they are all putting their lives and that of their families on the line for us, anyone we have the pleasure of still having contact with. Because, indeed, anyone we interact with is a privilege in these times. Be kind. It’s tough for all of us. Smile. It helps. Think positive thoughts.
Be grateful we live in such a wonderful community called Green Valley.
Ineke Cadora, Green Valley