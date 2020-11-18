I want to thank Dan Shearer for continuing to keep GVR members informed about what is happening with the GVR Board. They obviously think that the members have no right to any input on major decisions being made secretly. They forget, GVR is member-driven, we do make decisions.
Members have an absolute right to know what money is being spent and also have the right to question potential CEOs. The CEO determines the direction that GVR takes and that needs to be member driven Zoom works really well for allowing members to view meetings.
This board needs to go and we need more equitable open board. Members, please pay attention to how your dues are being spent and what direction GVR is going.
Cyndee Remington, Green Valley