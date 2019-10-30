The right to vote was considered so essential at one time that Eastman Kodak, where I worked part time while a college student, gave its employees two hours of paid time to do exercise that right. But now, instead of encouraging students to vote, they are being discouraged. Why? Young people lean strongly Democratic and so in many states Republican politicians are erecting roadblocks to suppress the student vote.
Austin Community College used to set up temporary early voting on most of its campuses. Several months ago, the Texas Legislature outlawed polling places that do not stay open for the entire 12-day early voting period. The college is unable to do that.
In New Hampshire out-of-state students must obtain NH driver’s licenses and registrations, a costly solution. In Tennessee, neither student IDs nor out-of-state licenses are valid. Three examples out of many. Never did I see voter fraud mentioned as a reason for the crackdown.
Nancy Allen, Green Valley