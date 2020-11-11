What is America’s greatest invention? The motor car? Well, as much as we may adore it, Germany was first. The airplane? Thanks to the Wright Brothers, we can probably claim that one, though a host of Europeans were darn close.
How about the motion picture? Think about it. And TV, arguably its direct descendant. What would America be like without it? A bunch of readers, I suppose.
OK, this is a deceptive quiz, at best. The True answer, with a capital T, is America’s system of government. That is surely our greatest invention. Over the centuries, most of humanity was governed by — ruled by — whomever had the raw power to do it. And often supported by the claim of “divine right.” The most common way to bring about a change of government was through treachery, assassination, or armed violence.
Unlike all prior systems of governance (with the exception of ancient Athens) the United States system was based on the will of the people, not the whim of the gods or the innate power of inherited wealth or the charisma of dictators. We elected our leaders rather than submitting to their will.
That was our greatest invention: governance by the people and for the people, an invention so powerful that it spread here and there throughout the world.
What made such a radical idea work? After all, we are an endlessly fractious society; there is seldom a consensus about anything important. Except this: The very survival of our nation depends on the continuing acceptance of the idea that the act of voting determines whether or not there will be a peaceful and willing transference of power.
Without that nationwide acceptance, we become the world’s largest “banana republic.”
Mike Moore, Green Valley