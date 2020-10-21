I was dismayed to read an email on the local electronic news forum Nextdoor last week. A member claimed he can’t vote by mail because, as he is voting for Trump, his voted won’t be counted.
It brought home to me the culture of lies and denial that has flourished since Trump became president. For these deniers, it now looks like they might not be able to win by making it hard for people to vote; by starving the USPS of needed funds, equipment, and staff; or by threatening violence on election day. This might not be be enough to win a majority in even the few key states needed in our antiquated electoral college system to put Trump over the top.
So the democracy-deniers are resorting to declaring, now, before the election, that if Trump does not win, the results will not be valid because the bags of votes for him will not be counted although those for Biden will be.
The absurdity of that position speaks for itself.
Miriam Burt, Green Valley