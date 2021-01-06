Several weeks ago I wrote about the GVR president recommending that all snowbirds returning to Arizona quarantine for 14 days.
That approach might be appropriate if the person was coming from a state with a higher infection rate.
That would be very hard because as of Jan. 3, Arizona has the highest infection rate, 122, (new cases per 100,000 on a seven-day average) in the U.S. Going back 30 days, it was 92, and 90 days ago it was 51. A negative trend.
The reason for this increasing trend is probably a limited statewide mask mandate, an open restaurant policy and large crowds at sporting events (pro football in Phoenix with teams from WA/CA playing there).
As a Washington snowbird (33 new case per 100,000) I plan on staying here until I get my vaccine shots. It will be a short visit this year .
Bill Jessberger, Green Valley