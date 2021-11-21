If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
I am embarrassed to be white. A chunk of my demographic feels no shame at the gross overindulgence afforded them, of their entitled privilege. People of color are murdered by police and white vigilantes with impunity — for having broken lights, or jogging, practically for breathing. Some of these creeps are called heroes.
I can’t help noticing, too, that it’s a big ol’ bunch of white guys who seem to need to carry military-style weapons to prove their manhood? Or worth? Or just ‘cause it’s how they feel powerful in a society in which we all feel increasingly small, alone, threatened and powerless?
I am so tired of seeing white men blubber crocodile tears during their trials while their dead victims’ families are left to shed the real thing for the rest of their lives. Soon we will have open-carry everywhere. Every right-winger will get a gun, so then the rest of us will have to. Going to a peaceful protest will be life-threatening, in addition, perhaps, to pointless.
Perhaps the Supreme Court will have to weigh in on which days of the week the Purge is legal — and then I want my religious exemption to get out of it and I’m outta here.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone