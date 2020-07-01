As a 35-year resident of Green Valley and the last five and a half years at La Posada, I am ashamed to say I live in Sahuarita.
I am disappointed and appalled at Mayor Tom Murphy’s self-serving decision and lack of conscience on following the state and county health mandates on masks and social distancing.
This is s slap in the face of we senior citizens who have the most to lose. I am tired of canceling and rescheduling doctor, dentist and eye appointments because of some statute that protects your “you know what.” Do what is right, not what will get votes.
Bill Griggs, Sahuarita