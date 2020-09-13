In a free democratic republic, it is expected to have news delivered to the public with honest and reliable sources.
As editor of the Green Valley News, you should hold your head in shame allowing the printing of the political cartoon Sept. 6 (Trump and veterans). The message in the cartoon was derived from The Atlantic Monthly story written by a politically biased author based upon “undisclosed” (read that “fake”) sources.
Now that more than a dozen named and identified persons personally present at the time and place of the incident have discredited the story, I expect you will make an apology and a retraction of the cartoon’s message.
Roger F. Lickteig, Green Valley