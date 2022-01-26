If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
Kudos to our GVR CEO, who’s been on the job a little more than a year. He walked into a hornet’s nest and he’s still battling them — we hope he’s successful!
He was hired, some say in secret, by a portion of the board and it appears now the same faction is battling him.
But look what he’s accomplished: Revising the broad and unpopular mission and vision statements; common sense through COVID —allowing individuals to make their own health decisions; negotiating a costly resolution to the former board’s purchase of a building without a parking lot — it’s done and we can move on; promoting communication with members (including one-on-ones with Board members) over costly advertising; kept our dues flat; moved over $1.5 million from the operating budget into the Initiatives Reserve.
I’m thankful he’s here — he’s been good for GVR. Members need to work together to keep him on the job and GVR on track “To provide excellent facilities and services that create opportunities for recreation, social activities, and leisure education to enhance the quality of our members’ lives.”
