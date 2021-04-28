I can understand Mr. Paul McCreary’s apparent frustration and his concerns about death caused by guns (“Time to seriously examine the gun issue,” Page A6, April 25). I am as well but I wholly disagree with his premise that we have a gun control problem. It is as Mr. McCreary says of the Second Amendment, it doesn’t say anything about who can, where who can, or what who can, can carry. What Heller does say is that it “guarantees an individual’s right to possess firearms independent of service in a state militia” and “for lawful purposes.”
There is a fear among gun owners that if you start removing one firearm from use then the rest will come easy, like pickles from a jar.
Mr. McCreary also used some misleading data to convince the reader that other countries have better control of gun deaths than we, but if you compare deaths per populations you will see a different story. My rough figures, based on his data, are that the U.S. had 35,000 per 330 million population or 0.0106%. When we look at Australia, the figures are 390 per 26 million population or 0.0150%, or at France, whose figures are 1,300 per 65 million or 0.02%.
The U.S., as a country, hasn’t loss control of its guns but it has lost its Christian values that form the basis for our Bill of Rights, one of which is the Eighth Commandment. Respect is a Christian value because of their belief that people are made in the image of God. Bring that respect back and you will see a reduction in general disorder and gun violence.
Peter Manley
Green Valley