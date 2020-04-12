While I am not overly worried about getting Covid-19, and feel somewhat safe in the confines of La Posada where I live, I was extremely concerned about the headlines in the Sunday paper stating that the Green Valley hospital will have to close without financial aid.
This is not the first time that “our” hospital (now called Santa Cruz Valley Regional Hospital) has had to threaten closure, usually for financial reasons. But it has come back better than ever each time. We are so fortunate to have such a facility in this somewhat small community without having to drive to Tucson when problems come up.
I would guess that many, many residents of Green Valley have had to make use of the hospital over the relatively few years it has been here, even if just for a partial day, as I did twice. And we have all rated it as a 5-star experience, as evidenced by the many Letters to the Editor in the paper over the years. And with the possibility of some of our residents coming down with this new virus, it will be needed more than ever.
I am now wondering what it would take for the hospital to get back on its feet once again. Could we set up something like a “Go Fund Me” program? If everyone who has had any favorable connection with the hospital could spare a few dollars, maybe we could help it get back on its feet again. Just a thought.
Ann Corless, Green Valley