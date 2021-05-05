Mr. Mike Zelenak, I have tried to understand your attack on Bart Hillyer. Based on the information provided, I can only believe you are the equivalent of a school-yard bully (“The GVR board and its threats,” Page A6, Dec. 2).
Bart had a career where he most likely dealt with tougher people and situations than you and this. The thing which concerns me most would be if you tried to revoke his GVR status. You would then see a lot of normally passive members rally to support him.
I think the person who should be most offended by you is Mr. Scott Somers. You have made him look very weak. Our CEO can’t discuss an appropriate but tough question from an ally without threats from you? I hope you will reconsider your unprofessional behavior and give the members a reason to support you.
Nancy Williams
Green Valley