After reading the Sunday editorial in the Green Valley News about GVR Board President Mike Zelenak threatening Bart Hillyer, who was just elected to the board, I need to respond (“The GVR board and its threats,” Page A6, Dec. 2). I was one of the biggest supporters of Mr. Hillyer for the GVR Board because of his intelligence and common sense.
Zelenak calls Mr. Hillyer a “free spirit.” Well, this “free spirit” served for 21 years as a JAG officer in the U.S. Air Force and is a proud American patriot, looking out for all of our best interests as members of Green Valley Recreation.
More importantly, Mr. Hillyer is a thoughtful, compassionate person with a kind word for everyone he meets. It offends me deeply that Mr. Hillyer is being threatened in this petty, thuggish way.
Marcia Koshollek
Green Valley