Our only school district – Continental Elementary – is now 100+ years old and needs our support.
The current budget override is up for renewal. It has been in existence for many years. This is a renewal not a tax increase.
The residents of Green Valley have been supporting it for years; it is important that we vote yes on Prop. 484. The override will stay the same, but it expires every seven years. The average cost is $29.83/year based on a $200,176 home value.
Some folks have mentioned why don’t we merge school districts with Sahuarita. If Continental merged all of our taxes will go up, as the SUSD base school tax rate is much higher.
The override supports the fine arts, sports and to help keep class sizes smaller. Please vote with me with a “Yes on Prop. 484.”
Steve Oesterle, Continental parent and board member, Green Valley