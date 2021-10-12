If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
Thanks for the laughs this morning, G. Rodgers (“Shame, shame,” Oct. 10), although I nearly spit out my coffee!
So now you conservatives want to use liberal “cancel culture” to drive anyone out of Green Valley who doesn’t agree with you on abortion! Nice try. Your side elected the most morally corrupt person to ever assume office, so your mean-spirited lectures sound pretty hypocritical to the rest of us. May I ask, for someone who so adores children, why are you living in an area that generally doesn’t allow them? Green Valley people like their grandchildren...from a distance. I hear that every single day. And when you Republicans are ready to actually help an unwed mother once her child is born, please let us know, because Democrats cannot get you to support a simple child tax credit.
I ask you, why does a pregnant mother say she has a child “on the way” if it’s already a child? Try buying “life” insurance on an unborn fetus. Until someone elects you Green Valley constable, you aren’t in a position to tell anyone they don’t belong in our otherwise welcoming community.
As for your flag comment, I did not see any of the protesters beating cops with American flags like I did Jan. 6 in Washington, D.C. But thank you for noting that the protesters were stylish and smiling...unlike the angry faces and obscene shrieks we got sick of hearing on that corner from the right.