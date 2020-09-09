As a combat-wounded veteran, I find it interesting that Jeffery Goldberg of The Atlantic magazine has been able, without a shred of evidence or one single eyewitness who has the courage to identify him or herself, to call the president names and besmirch his reputation. It is amazing that the president’s niece, sister, former National Security Advisor John Bolton, Goldberg and so many others have suddenly found horrible actions by the president that they didn’t seem to find interesting until we are here in the final countdown to the election.
Bolton said if he’d heard the president say what was reported in The Atlantic that it would have been a whole chapter in his “tell-all” book (a real waste of money, by the way)!
I would never suggest that these “magic” discoveries are not real, but the timing is interesting. Just kidding, of course they are “magic,” and it must be terribly embarrassing to be a Democrat at this time. The obvious slander and false accusations (let’s face it, seven or so people who were there say it never happened while as many as two anonymous — that means cowards if they are not a figment of Goldberg’s imagination — say it did) are beneath contempt.
The political cartoon in Sunday’s Green Valley News is unfortunate in that it’s an obvious falsehood. I know you try to “balance” your editorial page, but please, when it is this disgusting and obviously a “hit job,” use more discretion!
Paul Fitch, Green Valley
Editor’s note: The Atlantic story, which quotes the president as calling Americans who died in war “losers” and “suckers,” has been independently verified by several news organizations, including Fox News.