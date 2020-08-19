In the supermarket this afternoon I saw two men, not together, not wearing masks. I asked the woman at the service desk if they ever said anything to such people. She said no, all the store could do was put up a sign. There was nothing they could do.
I replied wearing a mask was mandatory, didn’t that give the the store authority. No. They could only put up a sign.
I suppose this far along in the epidemic these two men had rationalized the only rights wherever they went were theirs, that they had no social responsibility to anyone else.
Charles Larson, Green Valley