If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
In response to recent letters on the current situation at the border, I must respond with basic facts on the humanitarian situation that exists today.
With many years of volunteer experience assisting migrants, my experience reflects the opposite of what certain individuals have written. I have no need to view pictures to understand the reality of the border.
Looking into the eyes of a young mother with her children who have witnessed the murder of their father paints a different story. Comforting a pregnant woman who has just lost her husband to gang violence is indescribable emotional trauma. Speaking with a Triqui Indian of southern Mexico explaining the murder of his uncle and the burning of his home during the current genocide is beyond belief to most Americans. Witnessing the scars of a machete attack on a young woman from Honduras is a living nightmare. No human being should ever have to endure what many of today’s migrants are fleeing from in their home countries. There is no way that these people are rapists, drug dealers, terrorists or other undesirables as stated by Don Severe (“Think of all sides in border debate,” Sept. 22).
I would challenge anyone who doubts this information to come to the border with me and visit the Kino Border Initiative which is a Jesuit-run facility that assists migrants. (You can contact me via The Green Valley News.) If one is not able to go to the border, I suggest reading “Voices of the Border,” by Tobin Hansen and Maria Engracia Robles Robles, which documents individual testimonies of migration, deportation and asylum.