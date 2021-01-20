The term “membership” denotes a voluntary belonging to a body or group, such as GVR, to participate or not in its activities. Over time, that voluntary status has been tested several times by GVR members. Inability to use GVR facilities for health reasons, or on any other grounds, forced in them a need to drop out. Regretfully, they always found themselves on the losing end.
GVR membership fees are routinely being adjusted upward to maintain a “country club” aura. COVID-19 forced severe curtailments in GVR services to the point of being useless. In the face of these restrictions members expected a lowering in membership fees. But instead they increased. Why?
The jingle in the Roach Motel commercial is revived, as it applies to GVR members: They can get in but they cannot get out.
B. Schadler
Green Valley