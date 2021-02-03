An unpleasant election season has given way to many proposed legislations at the state Capitol that would change how Arizonans vote, how their votes are counted and if their votes even matter.
Arizona has a proud history of secure reliable voting by mail and in person. The lawmakers should be concentrating on COVID-19 instead of trying to fix a system that is not broken. They need to place their energy and taxpayers’ money to fight COVID-19. Bars and restaurants remain open and Arizona does not have a statewide mask mandate
Harry Saunders, Green Valley