At first, I thought the writer was joking, then perhaps it was written tongue-in-cheek, but, OMG, she was serious! Even though the country is polarized now, her description of the reaction of people in a store to someone wearing a shirt with the name of our president on it is almost beyond belief.
An apt corollary would be if I wore a shirt that showed a movie poster of John Wayne brandishing two pistols. The entire store would exit screaming and I would be in handcuffs!
What is this country coming to? However, on the other hand, if I saw someone wearing a shirt with a picture of Andrea Ocasio-Cortez screaming “Get Rid of Cows,” I might be a trifle upset also!
Ann Corless, Green Valley