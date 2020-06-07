A nation in distress. Growing up in the suburbs of Minneapolis, it is gut-wrenching to watch what is happening.
Prior to retirement my professional life was as a family counselor assisting families to discover meaning and harmony within their family system. I would observe, listen and engage the one member of the family whose behavior is the most vocal and attention-seeking. This is the person who represents the underlying issues of the family’s dysfunction. This individual is generally the most insightful and most frightened and is probably the reason the family is seeking help.
But, with time, by listening to and affirming the attention-seeking member, while engaging the rest of the family members, the process can lead to the beginning of an open and healing process.
A nation in distress. We must listen with our hearts, eyes and presence to the screaming behaviors of America’s collective family members who are telling us something is out of balance within our system. The least we can do is acknowledge this pain at every level and initiate concrete options, however small, that will bring hope so we can all find some peace while living together.
Wake up America, we are in distress!
Merrill Kempfert, Green Valley