We are in unprecedented times and we are learning to presevere as we go. We need to recognize our successes in how we build a new normal moving forward.
I want to specifically bring attention to Stephanie Sainz, Jennifer Vaterlous, Brian Wright and Elizabeth Dahl for bringing their excellence from the Sahuarita Primary School campus to Distance Learning. My first-grader has not had to miss one day of language arts, math or science curriculum. She starts each morning with a new workout video, and joke, from her P.E. teacher. She gets excited to grab her Kindle to see new assignments and messages from her teachers. Her class was able to meet online and see each other’s faces and know that they are still in a class together. She knows that school has changed but that it is still happening and her teachers are still there.
I know from my friends and coworkers that Distance Learning is not going as well for others, if it is happening at all. Our ever-changing environment doesn’t come with instructions on how to navigate and all we can do is work and learn together. This won’t be without complications or challenges, but I know that I can count on Stephanie Sainz, Jennifer Vaterlous, Brian Wright and Elizabeth Dahl to keep music, reading, physical education, math, science as well as themselves in my child’s life. For this, I am grateful and hopeful that they will set the standard for the new norm.
Jaime Watkins, Sahuarita